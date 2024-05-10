A three month old baby was among a family of six rescued by Clifden RNLI yesterday evening.

The volunteer crew were tasked by the Irish Coast Guard at 6.15pm yesterday to assist a group who were cut off by the tide on Omey.

Clifden's Atlantic 85 lifeboat was launched by volunteer Helm, Kenny Flaherty with Daniel Whelan, David O Reilly and Shane Conneely as crew.

Weather conditions were good with calm seas, and the lifeboat crew had no difficulty locating the group on Omey Island.

The family, which included grandparents, a baby, two young children (and their dog) were found to be well and did not require medical assistance.

They were returned to the shore at Claddaghduff where Cleggan Coast Guard and additional lifeboat crew provided further assistance and ensured the family got back to their accommodation safely.

Speaking after the shout, Clifden RNLI Helm Kenny Flaherty said;

"We would remind locals and visitors to always check tide times and heights before venturing out to Omey and to always make sure you have enough time to return safely.

"If you do get cut off by the tide, it is important to stay where you are and not attempt a return to shore on your own as that may be when the danger presents and you get into difficulty. Always carry a means of communication and should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."