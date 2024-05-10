The father of jailed schoolteacher Enoch Burke has been found guilty of assaulting a female Garda.

His daughter Ammi was convicted of obstructing a Garda, after an incident at the Court of Appeal last year.

A non-jury trial before a Judge heard Sean Burke had 'flung' Garda Victoria Fisher to the ground after his wife was escorted from the Court of Appeal on March 7th of last year.

His daughter Ammi who is a qualified solicitor, was found guilty of obstructing a Garda who arrested her brother Simeon outside the building on the same date.

Both, of Cloonsunna, Castlebar in Co. Mayo, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The hearing before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court ran from just after midday yesterday, until almost 11 o'clock last night and heard from 11 Garda witnesses.

Sean Burke was spared a criminal conviction with the Probation of Offenders Act applied, while Ammi Burke was fined 400 euro, but indicated she would not be paying it.