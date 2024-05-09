From today, on each of our news programmes we will be bringing the listeners - short interviews with the candidates that are looking for your votes in the upcoming Local Elections in Mayo, across six electoral areas, on June 7th.

We have asked each candidate the same 3 questions.

Tomorrow, we will take a look at 3 of the candidates running in the smallest electoral area - Belmullet, which is a 3 seater.

Today we have been speaking to 3 different candidates who are running in the 6 seater of Ballina electoral area.

Rian Bailey spoke to Sinn Fein local election candidate Una Morris...