Today, Bord Bia Bloom announced that two Mayo food companies will feature at this year’s event.

From Mayo, Achill Island Sea Salt from Bunacurry and Wildwood Balsamics from Ballina will feature.

Ireland’s favourite festival of flowers, food and fun, returns to the Phoenix Park, Dublin, this June bank holiday weekend (May 30th – June 3rd) .

It promises attendees a great day out with its colourful collection of show gardens, tantalising displays of Irish food and drink, inspiring talks and demos, and live interactive entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Now in its 18th year, the festival expects to welcome more than 100,000 visitors over five action-packed days for another experience that is rooted in sustainable living.