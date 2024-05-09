Over the May bank holiday weekend a number of complaints were received by Roscommon County Council alleging that paint hand been spilled into or onto Lough Errit.

Staff of the Environment Department of Roscommon County Council carried out an inspection of the shores on Lough Errit in recent days and wish to allay any fears the paint had been spillage in the lake.

The material accumulating on the lake shore and on the surface of the lake is pollen, tree pollen.

The prevailing dry and calm weather conditions over the weekend allowed for the accumulation of the pollen in sheltered areas of the lake and close to the facilities on the lake shore.

Roscommon County Council wish to thank the public for raising their concerns over the weekend as community engagement is an integral part of protecting our environment