The number of election posters erected by some candidates in the Westport, Newport, Louisbourgh areas of west Mayo over the past 48 hours, is a cause of concern to some, in light of a motion passed by sitting councillors in the area, earlier this year, banning election posters in the area.

That’s according to Independent councillor in Westport Christy Hyland. The councillor says he is inundated with phone calls and complaints about the election posters, as he says the Tidy Towns committee and people generally concerned about the environment had asked the candidates to refrain from erecting these posters that are viewed by some as a blight on the landscape.

Nonetheless, the councillor accepts that any such motion has no legal authority to prevent election posters.

Cllr Hyland has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the situation….