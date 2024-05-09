The Mayo Mountain rescue team along with the Coast Guard were called to assist a student who fell while climbing Croagh Patrick yesterday.

The team were called out at around 1:30pm yesterday afternoon.

The student, who was with a school group, fell while descending the summit and sustained a head injury.

He was quickly located and treated by the Rescue 118 medic and was then winched aboard the helicopter where he was transferred to Mayo University Hospital.

The team were stood down at 3pm.

(Pic - Mayo Mountain Rescue fb page)