Minister Alan Dillon has welcomed funding of €768,839 under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

The funding allocation announced this morning is for sports equipment in the first round of sports capital allocations for 2024.

A total of 27 organisations will benefit from the fund around Mayo.

The Castlebar based Minister says the funding granted ranges from €1,577 up to over €70,000 so it represents a significant investment in the sporting equipment around the county. It also represents an increase of over €300,000 from last year’s allocation, which, he says, highlights the quality of applications submitted by Mayo clubs.

Minister Dillon stated, ‘I am delighted to see this equipment funding has a good geographic spread around the county and being allocated to a strong mix of sports including GAA, soccer, athletics, boxing, gymnastics, equestrian, kayaking, sailing, tennis, golf, etc. I will be working to ensure the funding can be drawn down as quickly as possible so local communities around Mayo can benefit from this funding in the near future.”

Minister Dillon said: “I want to congratulate all the clubs, organisations and societies that have been allocated funding on this occasion. The importance of the Sports Capital Equipment Program cannot be understated for many sports clubs and organisations.

‘It is important for us all to remember that each of them is run by local volunteers who give freely of their time to provide facilities, coaching and a social outlet for every age group throughout the county. This funding will go some way towards assisting the successful applicants.”

Sports Capital funding applications are presently being assessed with an announcement due in the coming months.

Successful clubs in Mayo:

Achill GAA Club / CLG Acla: €17,983 for purchase of Gym Equipment Gaelic Games

Achill Island Golf Club Ltd: €1,577 for purchase of Golf Clubs for Training Purposes

Ballina Golf Club: €36,515 for purchase of Mini Excavator

Ballina Rowing Club: €29,772 for phase 2 Club Development Rowing

Ballinrobe Basketball Club: €10,422 for Basketball and Equipment Storage Unit Basketball

Ballinrobe Kayak Club: €11,704 for equipment

Bangor Hibs FC Ltd: €15,537 for re-launch of Bangor Hibs FC

Castlebar Boxing Club: €40,300 for cardio equipment, punch bags, weights for gym

CBD Recreational Centre: €9,662 for sports equipment to promote sports for all multi-sport

Claremorris Boxing Club: €24,600 for Boxing Centre of Excellence for Mayo

Claremorris SPLC Ltd: €54,913 for Gym Equipment

Clewbay Pony Club: €24,480 for containers, jumps, lighting and generator

Dragon Boat Club, Ballina: €14,022 for Dragon Boat, Paddles, safety equipment and storage

Duofan Limited - Trading as Ballyheane Football Club: €62,295 for mower and gym equipment

Foxford Sports and Leisure centre FSLC: €28,297 for new gym equipment

Gaeltacht Iorras Iománaíocht agus Camógaíocht: €51,745 for Gaeltacht Iorras Wheelchair Hurling & Training Pod

Grainne Uaile Sub Aqua Club Ltd: €29,963 for purchase of high pressure (300 bar) air compressor

Kilmurry Youths Soccer Club: €6,235 for equipment

Kiltimagh GAA Club: €50,823 for redevelopment of Gilmartin Park

Knockmore GAA Club: €27,500 for essential pitch maintenance

Knockmore Rathduff ESD Co. Ltd: €6,461 for exercise and safety in the community

Moy Valley Athletic Club: €25,547 for sports equipment

Moygownagh GAA Club: €10,696 for football pitch, grass, machinery

Neale GAA Club: €25,000 for sports equipment

River Moy Search and Rescue, Ballina CLG: €32,830 for purchase of jet skis and other sporting equipment

Teach an Uisce Sub Aqua: €70,000 for purchase of Diving Boat

The Mayo Yacht Club CLG: €47,000 for dinghy upgrade project

Westport Tennis Club: €3,010 for equipment

Mayo Total €768,839