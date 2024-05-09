Almost half of septic tanks inspected by the EPA last year were found to be faulty.

1 thousand 189 tanks were inspected in 2023 with 45 per cent classified as failures, and a significant number identified as a risk to health.

The agency is asking the public to make sure they maintain their tanks regularly and avail of Government grants if repairs are needed.

According to the latest EPA report about domestic waste water treatment systems, local authorities have not been carrying out the required number of inspections and that legal directions to make up for a shortfall in inspections were issued to Waterford County Council in 2022 and Galway County Council in 2023.

There are nearly half a million septic tanks installed on properties that are not connected to public sewage systems around the country.

When they are faulty, or not up to the required standard, septic tanks can pose an ongoing and significant risk to human health and the environment.

Household drinking water wells can become contaminated with harmful bacteria and viruses from faulty septic tanks and people may be exposed to sewage if it surfaces in gardens or runs off into ditches and streams.

Additionally, excessive releases of nitrogen and phosphorus can cause pollution in receiving waters.

Noel Byrne from the EPA says some of the septic tanks hadn't been fixed in over a decade...