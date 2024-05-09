Research carried out to celebrate Europe Day shows the vast majority of Irish people recognise the importance of the EU.

A Red C poll finds the majority believe it's important to have MEPs who actively advocate for Ireland's interests at EU level.

A number of events are planned today to highlight Ireland's place in Europe - including the illumination of Leinster House and Dublin's Beckett Bridge this evening.

Fionnuala Croker from the European Parliament Liaison Office in Ireland, says the research shows 3/4s of Irish adults want to know more about what happens at the European Parliament..