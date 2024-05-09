From this morning, on each of our main news programmes we will be bringing listeners short interviews with the candidates that are looking for your votes in the upcoming Local Elections in Mayo, across six electoral areas, on June 7th.

We have asked each candidate the same questions -

Are you running as a party or non party candidate, and why? What do you commit to delivering if elected in your electoral area? How do you propose to achieve your goals?

We begin today with candidates that are running in the Ballina Electoral area - getting started this morning with Ballina Independent candidate Willie Nolan, Willie was a former councillor on Ballina Town council and is running in the seven seater electoral area of Ballina….