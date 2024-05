A quarter of people living in Ireland would accept €60 Euro less in the State Pension if they could get it at the earlier age of 60.

A survey of over 1,000 adults around the country found less than 1 in 5 would wait until 70 to retire - to receive €60 euro extra.

Over half (56pc) are happy with the status quo - and are happy to take the standard State Pension at 66.

Mark Reilly from Royal London Ireland says the research shows flexibility is key for today's workforce...