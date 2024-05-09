Asylum seekers at Crooksling and CityWest could soon be headed for the midlands - in a bid to make room for those currently camping along the banks of Dublin's Grand Canal.

Notices to vacate have been posted at both Crooksling and CityWest, but no information has been provided about where the residents are being relocated to.

It comes amid criticism of an offer posted at the International Protection Office on Mount Street in Dublin - indicating an extra daily allowance for those who refuse tents and find private accommodation instead.

Labour's Education and Justice spokesperson, Aodháin O’Riordáin, says it's totally shambolic...