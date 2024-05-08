Portiuncula University Hospital (PUH) is dealing with a Norovirus outbreak in two wards the, hospital is advising that visits to the affected wards will be restricted to those who have reason to visit on compassionate grounds.

To arrange a visit on compassionate grounds, you are asked to contact the ward manager in advance.

Anyone with recent symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting or who has had contact with others who have these symptoms should not visit patients in the hospital to avoid spreading the virus to sick vulnerable patients.

To minimise your risk of catching an infection while visiting, please do the following -

• If you have any symptoms (diarrhoea/vomiting), you should not come to visit until all symptoms are fully resolved for at least 48 hours.

• Clean your hands with alcohol gel if visibly clean or soap and water after using toilet or visibly soiled hands.

• Please speak to a member of staff when you arrive on the ward.

• Please do not use patient toilets on the wards or en-suites; visitor toilets are available at ground floor level.