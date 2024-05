A Ballinrobe based councillor says that works on infill lighting along the Dalgan road in Shrule should be completed by the end of the year.

Councillor Patsy O'Brien says that sometimes when you're driving and some lights aren't working it can be distracting for motorists, and can be a safety concern for pedestrians alike.

The independent councillor told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about works to be carried out on the road...