This Thursday the Student Enterprise National Finals will take place in Mullingar.

Students from across the country have been working hard over this academic year on various projects, and the finalists will present their ideas, learnings and products to a panel of judges aiming to gain national recognition.

Among the students from across the region is second year student in Coláiste Iascaigh, Easkey, Co. Sligo Cathal Finnerty.

Cathal set up Mean Beanz, where he makes handmade beanie hats in range of colours and styles.

He has found great local success with this project, using social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok to grow his brand and one local business also sells his hats.

Cathal, along with Vice Principal of Coláiste Iascaigh Maeve McDermott, spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey.

Maeve started off by telling Rian more about Cathal’s business journey to date...