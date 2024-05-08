A free information evening is taking place in Sligo this evening for those who are interested in finding out more about Haemochromatosis.

Haemochromatosis or 'Iron overload' is Ireland's most common genetic disorder.

The event takes place in the Glasshouse hotel in Sligo this evening from 7:30pm and there will be a talk on the disorder along with a Q and A session with Dr Kevin Walsh, consultant Gastroenterologist at SUH.

Phillip Maree is a voluntary board member of the Irish Haemochromatosis Association.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the event this evening...