County Galway’s oldest regional newspaper, The Tuam Herald, has appointed its first female Editor.

Siobhán Holliman, an experienced journalist has been appointed as the paper’s Editor.

She has been working in regional broadcasting and newspapers for over 25 years.

Siobhán worked for a time with Midwest Radio News and continues to be a regular contributor to Election coverage on the station.

Siobhán, who has been Deputy Editor at The Tuam Herald since 2013, succeeds Stephen Glennon who is leaving to pursue a career outside of journalism.

A graduate of University of Ulster Coleraine and NUI Galway, Siobhán has been the NUJ nominee on the Board of the Press Council of Ireland since 2019 and has served as a Regional Newspaper representative and Cathaoirleach of the Irish Executive Council of the NUJ.

Local news has always been her passion and in October 2020, then Taoiseach Micheal Martin appointed her as a member of the Future of Media Commission in Ireland.

Throughout her career she has won and been shortlisted for several national journalism awards, particularly in the area of health.