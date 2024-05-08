Investigations are continuing into an oil spill impacting on the Castlebar river, in the Turlough road area of Castlebar.

Mayo County Council and Inland Fisheries Ireland say they are currently investigating an oil spill, which is likely kerosene or heating oil, which is impacting on the Castlebar River via underground drains.

To assist in locating and eliminating the source of this spill, Mayo County Council requests all businesses and householders in the Turlough Road area of Castlebar, to please check their oil storage tanks and connecting pipework as soon as possible, especially if they have had a recent fill of heating oil.

Anyone with any information on the source of the leak are asked to contact the Environment section of Mayo County Council on 094-9064000