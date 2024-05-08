Certa has launched HVO pumps at three more of its forecourts bringing the total of HVO-ready Certa outlets to six.

The leading fuel supplier’s new HVO-ready forecourts are located in Maynooth in Kildare, Dundrum in Dublin and Ballyhaunis in Mayo, which is located at the Burke and Coyne depot.

The expansion doubles the number of Certa forecourts now supplying Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) at their existing pumps alongside petrol and diesel.

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil is a new second generation, low-carbon biofuel that serves as a direct replacement for regular diesel without any need for vehicle or engine modifications.

HVO is distinguished at fuel pumps through the use of a pink nozzle, which stands out from the black diesel and green petrol ones.

Skoda has also confirmed that all their diesel models manufactured from mid-2021 are HVO-ready.

As part of the HVO awareness campaign, Škoda launched an online vehicle checker where owners of diesel Škoda models can enter their registrations to confirm their car’s HVO-readiness. The tracker and more information on HVO can be found online here.

Owners of non-Škoda vehicles are advised to confirm with their manufacturer or dealer concerning HVO compatibility prior to use of the fuel.