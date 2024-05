Over 50 per cent of hate crimes reported to Gardai in 2023 were related to race or nationality.



That's according to figures released by the force this morning which show the number of crimes reported was up by 12 per cent.



Over one in three reports were race related while there were a growing number of reports related to the victim's nationality.



Community Engagement Officer, Chief Superintendent Padraic Jones says they are aware of the rise of anti migrant crimes and they are tackling them.