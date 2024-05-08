The chair of the Oireachtas committee investigating 'defective concrete blocks' in dwellings, says coverage needs to be extended to include the foundations of affected buildings.

The joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, and Taoiseach - is meeting again this afternoon, to continue discussions about the difficulties faced by homeowners in Donegal, Mayo and other counties.



Committee Chair, Deputy John McGuinness, says they're compiling a report to present to government, with recommendations on what should happen next.