Childcare providers say they feel bullied by the Department of Children with many more intending to close over the next few weeks.



28 services have notified parents that they will be ceasing operations, which means 150 will have closed their doors over the last 14 months.



The Federation of Early Childhood Providers has launched "United We Stand" - a report which looks at the dire situation that many of their members are in.



FECP Chairperson Elaine Dunne says the regulations on providers are putting many under serious pressure: