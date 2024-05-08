Construction on the Daisy Lodge in Cong will commence in September.

This has been confirmed following the visit of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to County Mayo on Friday last.

Cancer Fund For Children CEO Phil Alexander and Chair of the board Peter O’Brien confirmed the news that the tender process for the project is imminent.

This has been welcomed by Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers, who visited the proposed site for the Daisy Lodge with Minister Donnelly.

€7.5 million funding has been secured for the project.

Senator Chambers has been giving more information on the news to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: