Mayo County Council and Inland fisheries are trying to establish the source of a oil leak that has entered the Town River from a underground steam at linenhall St.

That's according to local councillor Ger Deere.

He says they have installed a number of oil dams to try and contain the spillage from moving further down stream .

Councillor Deere says the town river is a tributary of the Moy one of the Europe's premier salmon fishing rivers so it is imperative that this particular spillage is cleaned up and source discovered urgently .

Councillor Ger Deere has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....