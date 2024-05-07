A Sligo TD says that better investment into the Northern and Western regions is needed as a matter of urgency in the name of balanced regional development.

Independent Deputy Marian Harkin says while allocations of money for the area is needed and welcomed, more investment is needed into significant projects such as housing, hospitals, roads and rail links.

She raised the area of housing with the Taoiseach where only 11% of houses nationally were completed in the region, which holds over 17% of the populations which she says doesn't make sense.

Deputy Harkin has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan.....