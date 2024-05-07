There are just four counties in the country where there has not been a road fatality so far this year.

Leitrim is the sole county in Connacht on the list, alongside Longford, Laois and Monaghan.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed that 70 people have died on Irish roads so far this year, which is 15 more than this time last year.

Despite this, 2023 was ranked as the deadliest year on Irish roads in over a decade.

County Cork has recorded the most road deaths in 2024 thus far with 10.

Second on the list is Mayo with eight fatalities, with a woman and her two children being the most recent in March.

Dublin is third on the list with seven deaths, and Kildare is next with five.

Of the 70 deaths so far, 27 of them were drivers.

19 of the fatalities were passengers, 12 were pedestrians, nine were motorcyclists, and three involved cyclists.

According to today’s Irish Independent, almost two in five who died were under the age of 35.