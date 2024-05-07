A deer infestation is causing major problems to farmers across the county.

The issue has been highlighted in the Nephin area in particular, with farmers in Keenagh, Eskeragh, Lahardane and Bofeenaun among those affected.

Independent Local Election Candidate Gerry Loftus says that farmers have been highlighting the issue for years and that this has now become a nationwide problem.

He says that the population must be culled, and says that unless relevant authorities such as the Department of Agriculture and Coillte do not come with a solution, then farmers will have to take matters into their own hands – by shooting the deer and burying the animal on their own land.

Mr. Loftus has been highlighting the issue to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: