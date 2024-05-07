Danolla’s Diner & Takeaway’s Westport location has ceased trading.

A notice was posted on Sunday evening on Danolla’s Facebook page, detailing that they would close yesterday on the May Bank Holiday Monday.

The closure was announced after 22 years in business in the west Mayo town.

Meanwhile, their restaurant in Castlebar remains open.

In Sunday’s post, Danolla’s Westport wrote:

"Dear Valued Customers.

"It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of our beloved Danolla’s Westport on Monday the 6th of May.

"We want to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your support and loyalty throughout the years.

"Hope to see you all one last time this bank holiday weekend.

"Thank you for being a part of our journey.

"It has been our privilege to serve you for the last 22 years.

"We will miss you. With sincerest gratitude from all the team at Danolla’s Westport."

(pic Google Earth)