A Water Station has been installed in Westport.

This news has been confirmed by local councillor Christy Hyland who says if there is great use for the water station there will be a strong case to install a second unit in the town.

Cllr. Hyland says this will go some way to ending the use of plastic bottles.

These water stations cost in the region of €5,000 and €6,000.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: