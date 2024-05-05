A local councillor says that eight locations off the main Ballina to Crossmolina road have been identified by Transport Infrastructure Ireland for works to be carried out.

That’s according to Fine Gael cllr John O’Hara.

He says he raised the issue with the Director of Services Tom Gilligan around 18 months ago, when he himself noticed the safety issues faced by motorists when trying to get onto the main road from a number of side roads.

TII then said they would carry out an assessment on the road and found eight points of concern.

Councillor O’Hara told Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan more about the spots that have been identified: