The country's anti-terror laws could be used to police 'extremists' intimidating politicians at their homes.

Today's Sunday Times quotes security sources considering possible actions against anti-government groups, under Section 7 of the Offences Against the State Act.

It follows a recent succession of incidents, threats and attacks on Government ministers and opposition TDs.

If approved, trials could be referred to the Special Criminal Court - the non-jury court used to prosecute violent dissident republicans and organised crime gangs.

(pic Simon Harris TD Facebook)