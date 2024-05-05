A new opinion poll suggests half the public want checkpoints on the border to limit the number of asylum seekers travelling here from the UK.

A Sunday Independent / Ireland Thinks poll shows there's also strong support for a 'Rwanda Type' policy to deter migrants coming to Ireland.

82% of people questioned want immigrants who've come here from Britain - through Northern Ireland - deported back to the UK.

The poll shows concern over immigration has soared dramatically, following a week which saw a political and diplomatic row develop between the UK and Ireland over Britain's immigration policy, and its potential effect on immigration here.

