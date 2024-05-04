A local councillor has paid tribute to the late Laurence (Larry) McEllin who passed away on Thursday.

Larry was the founder of Genfitt in Kiltimagh in 1973.

He was also a stalwart of Mayo football, having played at county minor and masters level, and was also a sponsor of the Mayo senior football team throughout the 1990s.

He won junior (1967) and intermediate (1978 & 1991) titles with his club Kiltimagh in his playing days.

Councillor Adrian Forkan says that Genfitt has been a huge employer for East Mayo for many years and Larry’s passing has brought great sadness to the area.

The Fianna Fáil cllr has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey:

Larry is survived by his wife Mary, his three children, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

He will repose at O’Hora’s Funeral Home in Kiltimagh this evening (Saturday) from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

His Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow (Sunday) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilkinure Cemetery.

May he Rest In Peace.