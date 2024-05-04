A local councillor has raised concern over a potential fire hazard in many homes.

Fianna Fáil councillor Brendan Mulroy says many householders no longer use their front doors, and when it comes to accessing their front door, many don’t know where their keys are left, and can’t open them.

He says that in the case of an emergency, in means the front door cannot be used as an emergency exit.

In addition he says it’s important that homeowners have their Eircode clearly displayed beside their front and rear doors in case it’s needed in an emergency.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: