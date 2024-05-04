The Agricultural Minister needs to assist farmers with the correct fertilisers to use.

That’s the view of mayo based Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway Walsh who says farmers need some leniency as this is the first year of the new fertiliser register.

Purchasing fertiliser has become a lot more complicated and Deputy Conway Walsh says the Minister should not be talking about heaping penalties on farmers.

New regulations introduced at the start of the year means that farmers must have valid soil sample tests.

Deputy Conway Walsh has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: