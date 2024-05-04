St. Joseph’s Primary School in Ballinrobe have won top prize in their category at the VEX Robotics World Championships in Dallas.

The talented students made headlines in becoming the first team from Connacht to win the National VEX IQ finals, clinching the Design and Teamwork Challenge awards.

In what was an amazing achievement in being the sole Irish representatives at the competition, their national success has turned global in securing the Innovate Award at the world games.

The fifth class students have won this global prize in what is just the school’s second year taking part in the competition.

(pic St. Joseph's Ballinrobe Facebook)