Drivers are being reminded that only time removes alcohol from the body.

As the Bank Holiday weekend kicks off.... Drinkaware is encouraging people to use its drinks calculator tool, to determine how long they should wait before getting behind the wheel.

The device was used over 4000 times over the Easter Bank Holiday.

Drinkaware CEO Dearbhla O’Brien says the younger generation have shown a worrying attitude towards drink driving:

(Photo credit to An Garda Síochána)