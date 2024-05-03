Tributes have been paid to Genfitt founder and stalwart of Mayo football Laurence (Larry) McEllin, who has passed away.

Larry died yesterday (Thursday) at the Mayo Hospice, Castlebar following a short illness.

He was well known throughout the county as the founder of Genfitt, a company that has employed many people in the Kiltimagh and East Mayo regions since 1973.

Larry also played football with his local GAA club, Kiltimagh, winning county titles at junior (1967) and intermediate level (1978 & 1991).

He played with the Mayo minor footballers in 1962, and sponsored the senior team in the mid 1990s, a period in which Mayo reached back to back All Ireland finals in 1996 and 1997.

Kiltimagh GAA Club have paid tribute to Larry on Facebook, saying that he was “synonymous” with the club and with Mayo GAA as a player, Club President, selector and sponsor.

The club highlighted his inclusion on the Mayo Masters team which won an All Ireland title in the 1990s.

Larry is survived by his wife Mary, his three children, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

He will repose at O’Hora’s Funeral Home in Kiltimagh tomorrow (Saturday) from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

His Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilkinure Cemetery.

May he Rest In Peace.