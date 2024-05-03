The journalist who wrote an article about Enoch Burke, which he claims was defamatory, has disputed his allegation that she was “reckless and malicious".

Ali Bracken was giving evidence in Mr Burke’s legal action over her article, which appeared in the Sunday Independent in October 2022.

The article reported that he had been moved to a new cell in Mountjoy Prison for annoying other prisoners with his outspoken views and beliefs.

Ms Bracken accepts that she was given inaccurate information from a confidential source in relation to him being moved, but denies the piece was defamatory.

She told the court that she corroborated the information with another source, but refused to reveal their identities because of her “professional obligation” to protect people.

(pic Newstalk)