ST Joseph’s NS in Ballinrobe are currently flying the Irish flag at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas.

A team of talented students from the school have received sponsorship of €15,000 from Thermo King, a global manufacturer of refrigeration units.

St Joseph’s made headlines when they became the first team from Connacht to win the National VEX IQ finals, where they clinched the Design and Teamwork Challenge awards.

They are the sole Irish representatives at the competition.

The schools is currently ranked 31 out of 85 and their teacher Edel Roche says it’s an amazing achievement so far.

She has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.