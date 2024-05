The Health Minister has a number of engagements in County Mayo today.

Stephen Donnelly has paid a visit to Mayo University Hospital to check in with the team and get an update of various projects.

This Lunchtime Minister Donnelly will visit the proposed site of the Daisy Lodge in Cong.

The Government is investing €7.5 million euro in this project and Minister Donnelly has been telling Midwest News that it will be a hugely important facility for patients and their families.