From June 1, the town of Williamstown will be left in a situation where they will have no permanent GP.

That's according to local councillor Declan Geraghty.

He says that the current GP has issued his resignation due to personal reasons, and the post which has been advertised by the HSE has not yet had a successful application.

Councillor Geraghty says that there are around 1,000 patients who use the GP in the health centre, and all other surgeries in the surrounding areas are full to capacity.

The HSE, he says, are hoping to put a locum GP in place if possible to the position, but there is no guarantee that one will be obtained.

Councillor Geraghty has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan: