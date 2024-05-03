The new Queen Maeve Square will officially open in Sligo town today.

Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin is in attendance today for the opening ceremony along with Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council Gerard Mullaney.

This new facility has been constructed following a €4 million investment by Fáilte Ireland, the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage and Sligo County Council.

Queen Maeve Square has transformed Sligo's centre into an attractive public space and orientation hub, aiming to encourage visitors to come for events and festivals.

This outdoor venue can host concerts among over events with a standing capacity in the region of 4,500.

To celebrate the launch of this new facility, the Queen Maeve Festival begins today in Sligo town which promises to be a great weekend of culture and music.

Gavin James, Moncrieff and Teada and Niamh Farrell are among the acts taking part this May Bank Holiday Weekend.