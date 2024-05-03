There is some welcome news in Westport regarding the opening of the underpass on the North Relief Road in the town, that will enhance safe access on to the greenway.

The news was given to councillors at this week’s monthly meeting of the West Mayo District.

The expensive underpass, built as part of the new N5 dual carriageway has to date served no function.

However, attempts to have the speed limits reduced in the same area, has been rejected by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Local Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the latest developments.