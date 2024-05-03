The Passport Office is urging people to apply early ahead of the busy summer period.

Sinn Fein TD Ruairi O Murchu claims 33-thousand applications have been made in the past week, and told the Irish Independent he fears the "sheer volume" could lead to people missing holidays".

However, the Passport Office says there have been no delays this year.

422-thousand passports have been issued so far this year, with all complete applications being processed within or ahead of advertised turnaround times.