This Sunday 5th May sees the Mayo.ie Western People West of Ireland Womens Mini Marathon return to Ballina for a 2nd year.

With events of this size approx. 2,000 participants in the main event and 1,000 children in the Primary Schools fun run there will be traffic disruptions from 12 – 3pm around the town.

If you are intending to travel to Galway for the Connacht GAA Final the organisers advise people to depart from Ballina before 12 Noon otherwise you could be delayed for a short period of time.

For more details about the mini marathon go to www.westofirelandwomensminimarathon.com/