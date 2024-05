The Road Safety Authority say too many motorists are taking chances when it comes to speeding.

A new RSA survey has found one in four drivers think speeding more than 10 kilometres per hour over the speed limit is acceptable.

There have been 69 deaths on our roads so far this year - up 30 per cent on this time last year.

Sam Waide, CEO of the RSA, is urging people not to take risks this bank holiday weekend.