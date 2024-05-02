The Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West, is investigating a single case of confirmed measles disease in County Mayo.
Public Health was notified of the case in late April, and concerns a child. Close contacts are being identified and advised by the Public Health team.
If you or your child develop symptoms of measles please stay at home and phone your General Practitioner (GP) for advice.
Measles symptoms include:
- A temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or above
- Cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and a cough
- Sore red eyes
- Rash, which usually appears on head and neck first and spreads to rest of body
- Vomiting, diarrhoea and tummy pain may also happen