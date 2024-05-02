A Swinford local election candidate has called for the swimming pool in the Aras Attracta complex to be made available for use by local schools and the general public.

Sinn Fein’s John Sheahan says currently schoolchildren are travelling to Claremorris or Castlebar by bus or car to the swimming pools which is very time consuming and expensive.

He says the ironic thing is that there is a swimming pool located in the Aras Attracta complex which they could avail of but is currently closed.

Whilst some maintenance work needs to be carried out on the pool to bring it up to the required standard Mr. Sheahan says it is the only viable option for schools and the general public in the surrounding area.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.